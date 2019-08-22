Ravens-Eagles ends early due to inclement weather

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The conclusion of the Baltimore Ravens-Philadelphia Eagles preseason game came earlier than expected.

With just under 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the game entered a weather delay due to lightning in the area. Both the Ravens and Eagles were asked to clear Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at around 10:13 p.m. ET.

Just minutes later, the Ravens announced the game had been called.

Baltimore won, 26-15.

