Ravens-Eagles ends early due to inclement weather

The conclusion of the Baltimore Ravens-Philadelphia Eagles preseason game came earlier than expected.
With just under 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the game entered a weather delay due to lightning in the area. Both the Ravens and Eagles were asked to clear Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at around 10:13 p.m. ET.
Just minutes later, the Ravens announced the game had been called.
Baltimore won, 26-15.
