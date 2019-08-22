Raiders, Packers play preseason game on 80-yard field

Canadian Football League games are played on larger fields than the NFL's -- 110 yards to 100.

On Thursday, the NFL played a preseason game in Canada on a shortened field.

As the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders ventured north to Winnipeg to play a Week 3 preseason tilt on Thursday, they decided to play on a shorter field of 80 yards due to safety concerns over field conditions.

An NFL spokesman said in a statement, "Tonight's game is being played on a reconfigured field. The field met the mandatory practices for the maintenance of surfaces for NFL games based on an inspection yesterday. Concerns arose today surrounding the area where the Blue Bombers' goal posts were previously located. The 10-yard line will function as the goal line at this game. In lieu of kickoffs, the ball will be placed at the 15-yard line."

Ahead of the game, the Raiders were worried about the turf at IG Field in Winnipeg, though weren't planning to play their starters Thursday night, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

"I'm not gonna make a big deal about the field," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after the game. "We liked the field. We thought the field was perfectly ready to roll, you'll have to ask Green Bay about that. Didn't impact our play-calling or evaluations, we just adapted as they did to the new dimensions on the field."

Before kickoff, the Packers also had concerns with the turf. Packers president Mark Murphy told WBAY reporter Dave Schroeder, "We're playing," despite the turf issues. However, 33 Packers were announced as not playing ahead of kickoff by the team, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Oakland won the contest, 22-21. The two sides combined for 600 total "yards."