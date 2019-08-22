DDFP goes to Chargers training camp

Dave Dameshek heads to Los Angeles Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa, but first was in Studio 66 with Eddie Spaghetti! Shek adds another team to his 'no playoffs for you' list -- sorry Cincinnati Bengals (15:35). First up from Chargers camp we hear from defensive end Joey Bosa (21:34). Next Chargers player we sit down with is wide receiver Mike Williams (29:11). Finally, we round out the L.A. Chargers interviews with first round selection Jerry Tillery from Notre Dame (40:24).

