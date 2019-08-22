Roundup: Cards trade Rudy Ford to Eagles for Hector

A rare player-for-player trade occurred Thursday.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals are sending safety Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

Both teams have since confirmed the trade.

Ford, a sixth-round draft pick in 2017, earned a roster spot coming out of Auburn and served as the team's backup safety. The 24-year-old started one game for the Cardinals last year and will join an Eagles secondary that has been riddled with injuries dating back to last season.

Philadelphia hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night to kick off Week 3 of the preseason.

Hector, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before earning a spot on their practice squad. The South Florida alum was promoted to the active roster midway through last season and saw playing time in eight games. Hector joins an Arizona defensive front that lost their starting defensive tackle Darius Philon was cut by the team.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

1. Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio announced they are starting Kevin Hogan at quarterback for this Saturday's preseason road game against the Los Angeles Rams. Fangio said it's likely the Broncos will not play any starters in what will already be their fourth preseason tilt.

2. Per Rapoport, the New York Jets are working out former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Quincy Abeboyejo on Thursday.

3. The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive tackle Johnny Robinson, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back James Williams.

4. Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley returned to practice Thursday. Coach Anthony Lynn said he hopes Adderley will play next week in the team's preseason finale. "Good to see him back out today," Lynn said. "He made a couple plays. We're working him in slowly though."

5. San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward has been cleared for team drills and contact, according to coach Kyle Shanahan. The six-year veteran has fully recovered from a broken collarbone sustained in May.

Shanahan also revealed Jimmy Garoppolo should play the first half of this Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs in Kansas City, where the QB suffered a season-ending ACL tear last September.