Cards send S Rudy Ford to Eagles for DT Bruce Hector

A rare player-for-player trade came through the NFL transaction wire Thursday afternoon.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals are sending S Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for DT Bruce Hector.

Both teams have since confirmed the trade.

Ford, a sixth-round draft pick in 2017, earned a roster spot coming out of Auburn and served as the team's backup safety. The 24-year-old started one game for the Cardinals last year and will join an Eagles secondary that has been riddled with injuries dating back to last season.

Philadelphia hosts the Baltimore Ravens tonight in Week 3 of the preseason.

Hector, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before earning a spot on their practice squad. The South Florida alum was promoted to the active roster midway through last season and saw playing time in eight games. Hector joins an Arizona defensive front that lost their starting DT Darius Philon was cut by the team.