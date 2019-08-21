Damon Harrison signs one-year extension with Lions

Detroit is doubling down on Snacks.

The Lions have signed defensive tackle Damon Harrison to a one-year extension worth $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Harrison will receive $12 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons.

Snacks was just recently taken off the active/non-football injury list. Harrison skipped Detroit's mandatory minicamp alongside cornerback Darius Slay in hopes of receiving a new deal or revised contract. Slay has yet to receive his raise, but Harrison did on Wednesday.

Harrison had two years left on his deal before inking this extension. Now he's signed in Detroit through the 2021 season.

The All-Pro defensive tackle played 10 games for Detroit last year after being traded from the New York Giants midseason -- he played in 17 (!) contests overall -- recording 50 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Lions.

Harrison is the lynchpin of a reconstructed Detroit defensive line this season, flanked by Trey Flowers, Mike Daniels, A'Shawn Robinson and Romeo Okwara, and for seasons to come.