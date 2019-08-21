Ray Lewis will compete on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Ray Lewis' next "Squirrel Dance" could be in front of a live studio audience.

The Ravens legend and two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker will compete with 11 other celebrities on 'Dancing with the Stars,' ABC announced.

Lewis will be the ninth Pro Football Hall of Famer to enter the dance-off. Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin, Jason Taylor, Warren Sapp, Lawrence Taylor, Terrell Owens, and Kurt Warner sit squarely in the middle of the Canton-DWTS Venn diagram.

Of those Gold Jacket-wearers, only Smith took home the Mirrorball Trophy back in 2006.

Former AFC North rival Hines Ward won in Season 12. Donald Driver (Season 14) and Rashad Jennings (Season 24) also won. Can Lewis join them?

You'll find out on Monday, Sept. 16 when old No. 52 squares off against the likes of Christie Brinkley, James Van Der Beek, Kel from 'Kenan & Kel,' and Meredith from 'The Office' in the season debut.