NFL Fantasy Live: Liga Uno

Marcas Grant and Graham Barfield are in studio together to record a brand new Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys get into the news of the day such as Julian Edelman passing his physical and Jimmy G being frustrated after his 0 passer rating (5:26). Next up, we hear from actor/comedian Desi Banks of who is part of League One and recapped his draft with Marcas (13:50). Then, MG and Graham preview the Week 3 preseason matchups (25:07). Finally, the group recaps the newest episode of Hard Knocks (35:50).

