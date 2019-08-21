Carroll: No concern Metcalf 'won't get back soon'

All the promise and potential of D.K. Metcalf hit a speed bump, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't believe his rookie wideout will be out of action much longer.

Metcalf, who suffered a knee injury last week, underwent surgery on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, Carroll told the media, "We don't have any concern he won't get back soon," he said via the team.

The 6-foot-3, 229-pound second-round selection oohed and aahed fans and teammates in the summer before his injury and could make an instant impact with the Seahawks' shallow pool of receivers.

Carroll was quite optimistic about Metcalf's return coming soon, though, as he said there were "minimal findings" with the surgery. Nonetheless, he said the team would go "week by week" and only offered that the team would see what happens when it came to the rookie's availability to open the regular season.

Carroll also gave an update on injured reserve signal-caller Paxton Lynch, who was concussed on a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday against the Vikings, saying the former Broncos first-round pick would be held out of Week 3 preseason action against the host L.A. Chargers.