Roundup: Bengals OL Christian Westerman returns

Christian Westerman's back with the Bengals.

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Guard returned to the team and the Bengals removed him from the exempt/left squad list.

With just two seasons in the NFL under his belt, Westerman was reportedly considering retirement and was placed on the exempt/left squad list on Friday.

The former fifth-round pick, who has played in 16 games over two seasons with no starts, puts a stop to a recent skid of Bengals offensive linemen retiring after guard Clint Boling and tackle Kent Perkins announced their retirements earlier in the summer.

Here are other news items we're monitoring today:

1. The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed wide receiver Braxton Miller. After two seasons with the Texans, Miller was cut by Houston ahead of the 2018 season and added to the Eagles practice squad. Miller was released by the Eagles following the signing of quarterback Josh McCown this past weekend. Now Miller has a homecoming of sorts as he returns to Ohio where he starred at Ohio State as a quarterback.

In a corresponding move, the Browns waived tight end Mik'Quan Deane.

2. Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt is set to take some positive steps forward in his road to a return as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources, Butt is expected to be a full participant in team drills in Wednesday's non-pad practice. Butt was the Broncos' starter last season for the first three games before suffering a season-ending ACL tear, the third time in his playing days that he's sustained the injury.

3. The New York Giants announced they have waived wide receiver Da'Mari Scott.

4. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that center Mitch Morse is still in concussion protocol and will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, but he continues to "progress."