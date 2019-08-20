Jakeem Grant gets four-year extension from Dolphins

Miami is building for the future in Brian Flores' first year at the helm, and the Dolphins ensured Tuesday night that Jakeem Grant will be a part of his plan.

The Dolphins agreed to a four-year extension with the 26-year-old receiver/returner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Grant is now under contract in Miami through 2023.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, Grant was entering the final year of his rookie deal in Miami. The return man was set to earn $720,000 in 2019.

Grant has been the Dolphins' special teams ace for the last three seasons, logging 59 punt returns and 58 kick returns and recording three returns TDs, including two last year. Grant saw his role in the passing game increase over the last two years, too, as he recorded 34 receptions for 471 yards and four scores.

The speed demon missed the last six games of the 2018 season after suffering an Achilles injury but returned to the field during OTAs this summer.

In June, Grant said he was "over that mental hump" that came with recovering from such an injury. Now, the receiver/returner must be over the moon, with a new contract and job security in tow.