What to watch for in early Week 3 preseason games

Week 3 of preseason football is upon us! It's typically around this time every year that the tune-up games start to resemble the real deal as teams try to incorporate their starters a little more. Here are some of the biggest storylines to monitor for Thursday and Friday's contests (all times Eastern):

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals (7:00 p.m., Thursday)

Giants: For a minute, it looked like the Giants receiver cupboard was bare but the group has stepped up thus far.

With Golden Tate (suspension) out to start the season and Sterling Shepard (thumb) still working his way back, guys like T.J. Jones, Bennie Fowler Jr. and Cody Latimer have emerged as viable options. Latimer led the way versus the Bears in Week 2 with two catches for 60 yards, including a 40-yard bomb from rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, while Fowler secured the game's first TD on a pass from Eli Manning. Jones leads the team with nine receptions for 104 yards and two TDs through two games. Keep an eye on what this group does in Week 3.

Bengals: After another solid outing in Week 2, rookie QB Ryan Finley continues to settle in as Andy Dalton's backup. In Cincy's 23-13 victory over Washington, Finley went 20-for-26 for a game-high 150 yards and two TDs. He displayed solid poise in the pocket and looked confident going through his progressions. Finley's improvement has essentially forced last year's QB2 Jeff Driskel into a different role, a testament to how quickly he has come along during camp. He'll look to build on his strong play in the team's preseason home opener.

Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons (7:30 p.m., Thursday)

Redskins: The offense still has a lot to figure out and it's shown in two losses, particularly on third down. In Week 2, the 'Skins were an abysmal 2-of-12 on third down after going 7-of-16 a week prior. Sure, Washington's lone TD versus the Bengals came on third down after a 55-yard dime by rookie QB Dwayne Haskins, but there hasn't been much else to talk about.

Also, as if it wasn't already enough of a talking point, the on-field product has made it even clearer: the Redskins are missing Trent Williams. Through two games, the offensive line has allowed seven sacks for a loss of 57 yards and 10 QB hits.

Falcons: Let's face it, now isn't a good time to be a QB for either of these teams. Against the Jets in Week 2, Matt Ryan was pummeled numerous times in limited action and absorbed three of the team's five sacks. Since the Hall of Fame game, the Falcons have surrendered 10 sacks and 30 QB hits.

The run game has also struggled to get going as a result, even with running back Devonta Freeman slowly rejoining team after playing two games in 2018. Freeman made his preseason debut in Week 2 and had one carry for two yards. Ito Smith, Freeman's relief, and the rest of the group have been relatively quiet, failing to crack at least 90 total yards in two of their three games.

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (7:30 p.m., Thursday)

Panthers: Whether it's his arm or how he chooses to wear a bucket hat, Cam Newton has remained a hot topic all offseason. Thursday will be his first chance to perform on the field as he makes his preseason debut. Newton is entering 2019 as a 30-year-old QB coming off another right shoulder procedure, and he also altered his throwing motion.

2018 was a year Carolina would much rather forget, but the impact Newton's injury had on the season will continue to linger. Newton will be joined in the starting lineup by backfield cohort Christian McCaffrey and go-to target tight end Greg Olsen to complete the offensive starting lineup. The battle for his backup wages on after a rough Week 2 loss, but all eyes will be on QB1 for however many series he plays against the Pats.

Patriots: Very few starters have seen reps, but those who have are proving that anyone can contribute playing for defecto DC Bill Belichick.

Last week against the Titans, third-string defensive tackle Byron Cowart set the tone for the eventual 22-17 win with a thunderous sack on QB Marcus Mariota on the second snap of the game. Rookie DE Chase Winovich also made an impact with three tackles and 1.5 sacks. As a whole, the defense has given up only two TDs in two games, both through the air. Look for the depth to continue to develop in Week 3.

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles (7:30 p.m., Thursday)

Ravens: The possibility of losing cornerback Tavon Young (neck) for the season is devastating for the Ravens secondary. Cyrus Jones, a fourth-year CB, will have another chance in Week 3 to show that he can fill in for Young as a nickel corner.

Against the Packers in Week 2, Jones showed good energy, registering five tackles and a QB hit. Week 1 saw the 25-year-old display his ball-hawk capabilities when he stepped in front a pass by Jaguars QB Tanner Lee and returned it for a 19-yard TD. The team could still look to CB Brandon Carr for slot help but Jones could leap him as the starter.

Eagles: Back in July, rookie RB Miles Sanders said he expects the ball to be "spread out a lot." Through the first two games, that's what has happened, albeit with mixed results. In the Week 1 loss to Tennessee, the Eagles played five RBs, who combined for 16 carries for 36 yards and no TDs.

In Week 2, the group bounced back, playing six this time and combining for 128 yards and two TDs on 29 carries. In his first preseason appearance, second-year talent Boston Scott shared reps with Sanders, Jordan Howard, Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey and led the way with 43 yards. With two prep games left, running backs coach Duce Staley and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland will have decisions to make.

Green Bay Packers at Oakland Raiders (8:00 p.m., Thursday)

Packers: If coach Matt LeFleur is to be believed, we might not see QB Aaron Rodgers at all in the preseason. His absence opens the door for new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to see who would make a more reliable relief option between Tim Boyle and DeShone Kizer. Against the Ravens in Week 2, the offense wasn't able to get anywhere with either under center; Kizer, who is on a bit of a redemption tour, got the start and went 5-for-10 for 70 yards while Boyle went 12-for-21 for 107 yards and a TD.

It was good to see wideouts Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison and TE Jimmy Graham make their preseason debuts, but, without Rodgers out there, we won't know anything about what this offense can do. Here's to hoping he sees some reps Thursday.

Raiders: Despite how much of the news cycle he continues to occupy, don't expect to see Antonio Brown on Thursday. What you can look forward to is whether or not the defense can capitalize on its strong showings.

The Raiders made a plethora of offseason additions and some are already showing their value; against the Cardinals in Week 2, linebacker Brandon Marshall, safety Lamarcus Joyner and DT Ethan Westbrooks, who was signed on July 30, registered sacks. 2019 fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell and 2018 third-round pick Arden Key have also shown their potential as explosive options at defensive end. Save for two late TD drives in Arizona when the game was out of reach, the defense has only allowed four scoring drives -- three of which were field goals -- before the fourth quarter in two games.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (8:00 p.m., Thursday, FOX)

Jaguars: A big development coming out of Jaguars camp Tuesday is the news that most of the starters will play on Thursday. Coach Doug Marrone expects the first-teamers to get some reps, excluding WR Marqise Lee, who was recently reinstated off the PUP list, TE Geoff Swaim (foot) and DT Marcell Dareus (elbow).

The Jags were held scoreless in Week 1 before putting up just 10 points in last week's loss to the Eagles. Having CB Jalen Ramsey, RB Leonard Fournette and new QB Nick Foles, among others, on the field should give Marrone's squad a needed confidence boost.

Dolphins: Another week, another chance to add more film to help the Fins commit to a QB. Obviously, there's still time, but it looks like the competition between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick will be decided at the 11th hour.

Aside from that situation, it's worth noting how much life the defense showed in Week 2's narrow loss. LB Sam Eguavoen had a great night -- a game-high eight tackles, two for a loss -- and DE Charles Harris was similarly beastly, finishing with four tackles, 1.5 sacks and four QB hits. Rookie DT Christian Wilkins had two tackles and a timely sack in the red zone to force a FG late in the second quarter. All three are starters who have the tools to cause trouble for opposing teams.

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:30 p.m., Friday)

Browns: Is it possible to have too much depth? Being in that situation is good for any football team and the Browns have embraced every part of this "dilemma" in their two preseason wins. Third-string QB Garrett Gilbert has looked sharp and could put himself in position for a roster spot while rookie RB D'Ernest Johnson made his case with 10 carries for 53 yards and three punt returns for 62 yards in a Week 2 win.

In Week 2, the offense followed up a 334-yard, two-TD performance with 225 yards and three TDs, again without its No. 1 and No. 2 WR options. On defense, rookie LB Mack Wilson and starting LB Genard Avery have looked impressive, as well, and should fit in well with DE Myles Garrett and Co. So yeah, look out for this team right here.

Buccaneers: It was close, but, despite a rough night from the QBs, the Bucs managed to eek out a Week 2 victory. Jameis Winston went 2-for-4 for 24 yards and backup Blaine Gabbert added 42 yards on five completions in limited action. Rookie WR Tanner Hudson was a notable offensive standout; he recorded six receptions for 93 yards and a TD pass from reserve Ryan Griffin (14/21, 201 yards).

Thanks to a 6-6 stalemate for much of the game, Tampa's margin of error down the stretch was as narrow as the shoelaces on Matt Gay's cleats but the rookie kicker came through with a game-winning 48-yarder. The defense played decent overall, as it registered five sacks and eight pass deflections. Rookie CB Jamel Dean prevented a TD with a big pick in the end zone that nearly proved a difference-maker. Hopefully, the team can get more from its first-teamers in Week 3.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (8:00 p.m., Friday, CBS)

Bills: Week 2 looked like a breeze for the Bills against the Newton-less Panthers, thanks largely in part to the efficiency of QBs Josh Allen and Matt Barkley. The tandem completed 17 of 21 attempts for a combined 212 yards and a TD (Barkley to rookie WR Duke Williams late in the second quarter). Also, RB LeSean McCoy made his preseason debut and rushed for six yards and a score on four carries. An area the team should look to correct in Week 3 would have to be discipline; the Bills registered 11 penalties for a total loss of 100 yards in the win over Carolina.

Lions: Detroit's first TD of the preseason came on a fumble recovery by rookie safety Will Harris against the Texans in Week 2. The Lions would go on to lose 30-23, but should be encouraged by what they did on defense. Six pass deflections, an interception, a sack, 75 tackles and the forced fumble; a defensive stat line that should make coach Matt Patricia and DC Paul Pasqualoni proud. They will look to build on this, along with the other two phases, in Week 3.