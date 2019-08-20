Broncos QB Drew Lock to miss time with bad sprain

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock appears to be done for the preseason.

The 2019 second-round pick was diagnosed with a bad sprain following an MRI on his throwing hand, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source.

Lock's injury, which occurred while being sacked in the second quarter of Monday's game against the 49ers, will not require surgery but will keep him out for some time, Rapoport added.

Lock had completed 31 of 51 passes (60.8 percent) for 254 yards and a touchdown with an interception in three preseason games. Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien have also taken snaps for the Broncos behind Joe Flacco this preseason.