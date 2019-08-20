Roundup: RB Duke Johnson practices with Texans

Duke Johnson is officially practicing with his new team.

The running back participated in his first practice with the Houston Texans Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Johnson has been dealing with a hamstring injury since before his trade to the Texans.

Houston acquired Johnson nearly two weeks ago in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. He missed the team's second preseason game Saturday versus the Detroit Lions while dealing with the hamstring injury.

Johnson sought a trade out of Cleveland in hopes of landing with a squad in which he could have a larger role. The 25-year-old could find such a role behind starter Lamar Miller in Houston, at the very least as a pass-catching back.

Practicing Tuesday puts Johnson on a path to be ready Week 1 if no setback occurs.

Here's other NFL news we're tracking on Tuesday:

1. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Andrew Luck will continue to be held out of practice this week. Luck has been held out the entirety of training camp due to a lingering calf injury that turned into an ankle issue. Reich said the primary concern for Luck is "full speed movement vs. pain threshold", per The Athletic.

Luck's availability for Week 1 looks less and less certain by the day, and the Colts say they would prefer to know his status for the opener next Monday. Jacobi Brissett would get the start if Luck can't play.

2. Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Hakeem Butler has an avulsion fracture in his hand, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source. Butler, who was drafted in the fourth round, is a candidate for injured reserve and could be sidelined for the entire season, Rapoport added. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Butler will miss the remainder of the preseason and said it's too soon to tell whether he'll go on IR.

3. NFL Network reporter Michael Giardi confirmed that New England Patriots wideouts Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas will be rejoining the team in the near future.

4. Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters that offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back) will not practice today. "We don't think it's a long term thing," Garrett said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

5. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said linebacker Deion Jones (foot) will practice fully next week.

6. Former Patriots WR Dontrelle Inman is currently on a free-agent visit with the Jets, Rapoport reported per a source informed. He was with the Lions yesterday, but they signed receiver Jordan Lasley this morning, Rapoport added.

7. The Kansas City Chiefs announced they signed WR De'Anthony Thomas.

8. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not participate in practice due to an illness, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

9. Buffalo Bills offensive linemen Mitch Morse and Conor McDermott remain in the concussion protocol.