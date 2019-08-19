Patrick Mahomes finishes 6th in NASCAR race -- sort of

Patrick Mahomes has the mobility to do magical things outside the pocket.
But now, the superstar QB officially has wheels.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Gray Gaulding came in sixth last week at Bristol Motor Speedway's Food City 300 -- with Mahomes' likeness right on the hood of his No. 08 Chevrolet.
âIf You Ain't First You're Last.â S/o to @graygaulding for wrapping the #08 car with me & @paniniamerica fam. Weâll be auctioning off this hood for @15andMahomies. #donruss pic.twitter.com/tF2KIoaJwwâ Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 14, 2019
@PatrickMahomes I'll do the driving on the track for @PaniniAmerica you do the driving on the field. Let's Benefit @15andMahomies just go here: https://t.co/OD14ZgltUu! #ChiefsKingdom #MVP #Mahomies https://t.co/e3wiuazgBLâ Gray Gaulding (@graygaulding) August 14, 2019
Mahomes and Gaulding were linked through sponsor Panini America. Gaulding hopes it's not their last collaboration; a sixth-place finish was his best at a non-superspeedway.
"I'm a little bit superstitious," Gaulding told Michael Massie of FrontStretch.com. "I'm going to have to talk to Patrick and work something out because a lot of good things happened this week."
If Gaulding wants to truly weigh Mahomes' interest, he need only look at the QB's fashion choice at the 2018 KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Mahomes was just an unproven backup back then. But when it came to NASCAR culture, he was clearly all in.
Patrick Mahomes, blending in best he can at the NASCAR race, jorts and a cutoff T-Bones jersey. pic.twitter.com/WbqSSO6cVnâ Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) May 12, 2018
Jort rating ï¿½ï¿½, @PatrickMahomes5â NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 15, 2018