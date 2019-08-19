Patrick Mahomes finishes 6th in NASCAR race -- sort of

Patrick Mahomes has the mobility to do magical things outside the pocket.

But now, the superstar QB officially has wheels.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Gray Gaulding came in sixth last week at Bristol Motor Speedway's Food City 300 -- with Mahomes' likeness right on the hood of his No. 08 Chevrolet.

Mahomes and Gaulding were linked through sponsor Panini America. Gaulding hopes it's not their last collaboration; a sixth-place finish was his best at a non-superspeedway.

"I'm a little bit superstitious," Gaulding told Michael Massie of FrontStretch.com. "I'm going to have to talk to Patrick and work something out because a lot of good things happened this week."

If Gaulding wants to truly weigh Mahomes' interest, he need only look at the QB's fashion choice at the 2018 KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Mahomes was just an unproven backup back then. But when it came to NASCAR culture, he was clearly all in.