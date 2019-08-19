Roundup: Fangio says Lock, Fant injuries look 'mild'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans is banged up.

The wideout missed Monday's practice, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reported. Evans left Sunday's practice early holding his quad after snagging a deep pass.

The Bucs could take it cautiously with their most vital offensive weapon the rest of the preseason. Tampa takes on the Cleveland Browns on Friday. Evans played 20 snaps in the Buccaneers first two preseason games, per Next Gen Stats, but didn't catch his only target.

Tampa running back Ronald Jones, who is dealing with a sore knee, also didn't practice Monday.

Other news we're tracking Monday:

1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the team soon in preparation for the start of the regular season.

#Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) is expected to come off the PUP list soon, source says. Lawrence will be limited at first but has been hoping to be ready for Week 1 vs. the #Giants and it looks like thatâs a reasonable goal. â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 19, 2019

2. Emmanuel Sanders will play his first snaps since tearing his Achilles on Dec. 5 when the Denver Broncos take on the San Francisco 49ers Monday night. The receiver is likely only to get a few snaps but seeing the veteran back on the field will be a big boon for the Broncos offense.

Glory to God.. I made it thru my storm and test now tonight I take the field with my teammates again. I'm back stronger and better. Thank you @uchealth for doing such an amazing job on my surgeries. You guys are the best in the world in my opinion. #Letsgo pic.twitter.com/D7ZDqtGGs8 â Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) August 19, 2019

3. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says Cam Newton will play this week against the Patriots but did not specify how much action the quarterback will get.

4. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was back in pads and on the practice field Monday, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

5. The Tennessee Titans announced tight end Jonnu Smith and kicker Ryan Succop have passed their physicals and are no longer on the physically unable to perform list.

Team reporter Jim Wyatt also shared footage of RB Derrick Henry getting some work in during his first practice in three weeks. The Titans chose to hold Henry out after he injured his calf early in training camp.

6. The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of linebacker Chris Worley. The 23-year-old Ohio State product played in two games with Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. The move comes a day after Philly released Paul Worrilow.

7. The Bucs also announced the team signed defensive lineman Elijah Qualls and waived Shane Bowman.

8. Bill O'Brien says he expects Houston Texans rookie offensive tackle Tytus Howard (broken finger) back for this week. Left tackle Matt Kalil is expected to practice this week.

The Texans also announced the signing of cornerback Derrick Jones and that they waived receiver Stephen Louis.

9. Free-agent receiver Dontrelle Inman is slated to visit the Detroit Lions sometime this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Inman was released by the Patriots on Sunday.

10. The Indianapolis Colts placed running back D'Onta Foreman and wide receiver Daurice Fountain on injured reserve. In corresponding moves, the Colts signed veteran running back Charcandrick West and added safety Kai Nacua and running back Marquis Young. Safety Derrick Kindred has been waived.

11. Per Rapoport, the tentative plan is for running back Derrius Guice (knee) to play against the Falcons Thursday. This will likely be Guice's only action this preseason, Rapoport notes.

12. Cincinnati Bengals tackle Cordy Glenn is in concussion protocol, coach Zac Taylor announced.

Taylor also noted that WR John Ross is set to start practicing as early as Sunday. Ross had been listed as day-to-day due to his hamstring injury.

13. The Chicago Bears announced they have signed rookie RB Josh Caldwell to fill the space left by the departure of kicker Elliott Fry. Caldwell was waived by the Chiefs on August 12 after spending most of training camp with the team and making an appearance in their preseason opener.

14. Denver Broncos tight end and first-round pick Noah Fant limped off the field Monday against the 49ers with an injured foot. Fant was seen back on the sideline later in the game and the injury wasn't believed to be serious.

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock left the game in the third quarter with a right hand injury and did not return. Lock finished the game 7-of-12 for 40 yards and was expected to see much more time in the game.

Following the game, Fant was seen limping and Lock was seen with a brace on his right hand.

At the postgame press conference, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said of both injuries, "I think they're mild in nature, but we'll see."

Following Fangio's presser, Lock spoke to the media and said it was a "little sprain" and X-rays were negative.

15. Coach Kyle Shanahan told the media after Monday's game that linebacker Kwon Alexander, who the San Francisco 49ers signed in March, has the green light to play against the Chiefs in Week 3 of the preseason.

Shanahan added that, in Monday's game, safety Adrian Colbert sustained a hamstring injury, defensive end Damontre Moore dislocated his thumb, cornerback Tim Harris injured his groin and cornerback D.J. Reed has a shoulder injury. No timetables were provided for their returns.