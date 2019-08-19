Roundup: Bucs' Mike Evans misses practice Monday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans is banged up.

The wideout missed Monday's practice, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reported. Evans left Sunday's practice early holding his quad after snagging a deep pass.

The Bucs could take it cautiously with their most vital offensive weapon the rest of the preseason. Tampa takes on the Cleveland Browns on Friday. Evans played 20 snaps in the Buccaneers first two preseason games, per Next Gen Stats, but didn't catch his only target.

Tampa running back Ronald Jones, who is dealing with a sore knee, also didn't practice Monday.

Other news we're tracking Monday:

1. Emmanuel Sanders will play his first snaps since tearing his Achilles on Dec. 5 when the Denver Broncos take on the San Francisco 49ers Monday night. The receiver is likely only to get a few snaps but seeing the veteran back on the field will be a big boon for the Broncos offense.

Glory to God.. I made it thru my storm and test now tonight I take the field with my teammates again. I'm back stronger and better. Thank you @uchealth for doing such an amazing job on my surgeries. You guys are the best in the world in my opinion. #Letsgo pic.twitter.com/D7ZDqtGGs8 â Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) August 19, 2019

2. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says Cam Newton will play this week against the Patriots but did not specify how much action the quarterback will get.

3. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was back in pads and on the practice field Monday, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

4. The Tennessee Titans announced tight end Jonnu Smith and kicker Ryan Succop have passed their physicals and are no longer on the physically unable to perform list.

5. The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of linebacker Chris Worley. The 23-year-old Ohio State product played in two games with Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. The move comes a day after Philly released Paul Worrilow.

6. The Bucs also announced the team signed defensive lineman Elijah Qualls and waived Shane Bowman.

7. Bill O'Brien says he expects Houston Texans rookie offensive tackle Tytus Howard (broken finger) back for this week. Left tackle Matt Kalil is expected to practice this week.

8. Free-agent receiver Dontrelle Inman is slated to visit the Detroit Lions sometime this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Inman was released by the Patriots on Sunday.

9. The Indianapolis Colts announced a flurry of moves on Twitter: safety Kai Nacua, RB Charcandrick West and RB Marquis Young have signed deals while RB D'Onta Foreman and WR Daurice Fountain have been placed on IR and S Derrick Kindred has been waived.