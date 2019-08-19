Gruden: McCoy likely won't be ready for season opener

The Washington Redskins quarterback competition can be cut down from three players to two.

Coach Jay Gruden indicated over the weekend that Colt McCoy likely wouldn't be ready for the season opener.

"It might be two or three weeks into the season," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said of when McCoy might return, via ESPN.com. "We don't know yet. There's no timetable for him until he feels like he's 100 percent to push off that leg. Until that time comes, he's going to be rehabbing."

McCoy broke his leg in early December. Gruden again admitted the team tried to rush the QB back late last season, which led to multiple setbacks this offseason.

"That was probably part of the issue," Gruden said. "He probably rushed back, we probably rushed him back. So they had to go back in a little bit. That was nobody's fault, just a fluke deal that something else happened. Hopefully, we get him right. He'll do whatever he can to get right, we've just got to get it right first."

With McCoy no longer looking like a viable option for the beginning of the season, Case Keenum owns the inside track to be the Redskins opening-day starter. First-round rookie Dwayne Haskins will be given every chance to win the job, but through two preseason games has displayed that he needs more grooming. Assuming Keenum takes the opening day gig, we'd still expect to see Haskins under center at some point this season.