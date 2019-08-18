What we learned from Sunday's preseason game

Week 2 of the 2019 preseason resumed Sunday afternoon between the Saints and Chargers with standout showings from backup quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Cardale Jones.

1. You can't stop Taysom Hill from making quarterback cameos. And if you're the Chargers, you can't contain them either.

Hill took over for a struggling Teddy Bridgewater in the second half, and facing a 14-point deficit, quickly proceeded to carve up the Chargers' defense. Hill connected with Austin Carr for a 27-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter, Hill guided a 69-yard TD drive by completing all six of his passes, a 1-yard scoring toss to Devine Ozigbo.

Hill was subsequently sacked on a two-point attempt that would have given New Orleans the lead. That simply prompted Hill to produce more highlights. With less than five minutes remaining, Hill drove the Saints down the field again, milking the clock in the process, and left Wil Lutz with a 28-yard field goal attempt. It was good, and the comeback was complete.

The Saints' Swiss Army knife of a backup QB finished 11 of 15 for 136 yards and two touchdowns with 53 yards rushing. No wonder the Saints like to play two QBs at the same time.

2. Before Hill's heroics, Cardale Jones was having himself a day. The fourth-year backup relieved Tyrod Taylor in the second quarter, after Los Angeles' first four possessions amounted to two punts, an INT and turnover on downs. Jones' first drive began at his own 2 and ended in the end zone. He completed all but one of his five passes, the last of which was a 24-yard scoring strike to Andre Patton.

Jones, who's next drive resulted in a field goal, went 10 of 14 for 111 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. The performance is notable if for no other reason than Jones, like many this time of year, is still trying to prove he can play in this league. The 26-year-old looks to be the odd man out on a Chargers roster that added Taylor and fifth-round pick Easton Stick in the offseason.

Sunday's film suggests Jones will be able to find a new home should the Chargers cut ties.