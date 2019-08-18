Longtime broadcaster Jack Whitaker passes away

Legendary sports broadcaster Jack Whitaker passed away Sunday at the age of 95, a CBS Spokesperson confirmed to NFL.com.

Whitaker worked as a CBS Sports broadcaster for 22 years, beginning in the late 1950s covering football, horse racing, golf and other sports. He also worked for ABC Sports.

Over his illustrious career, Whitaker called Super Bowl I and the 1973 Triple Crown Race with Secretariat.

"His amazing writing ability, on-air presence and humanity are unmatched. His unique perspective on sports ranging from horse racing to golf to NFL football was extraordinary," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said, per CBS News. "My father and Jack shared an incredible respect for each other and had the warmest of friendships that lasted for decades. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jack's family."

Whitaker was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2012. He received a Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Marybeth Helgevold (Chuck), Ann Hanan (Bob), sons, Gerry Whitaker, Jack Whitaker III and Kevin Whitaker (Rachelle). He was predeceased by his son Geoffrey Whitaker. He has 11 grandchildren and 15 great grand children.