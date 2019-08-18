Former NFL, Texas RB Cedric Benson dies at 36

AUSTIN, Texas -- Former NFL and Texas running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.

Benson's attorney, Sam Bassett, told NFL.com that Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.

Bassett issued the following statement on Benson's passing:

"Cedric was not just a client, he was my friend. He was immensely talented and fierce on the football field yet most have no idea the difficulties he overcame to achieve what he did. Though imperfect in some respects, once Cedric was your friend you understood how kind, sensitive and loyal he was as a man. He was like a younger brother or nephew to me. I will miss him very much."

One of the top high school recruits in the country out of Midland, Texas, Benson was a key player in the Longhorns' resurgence under former coach Mack Brown. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004. He won the Doak Walker award given to the nation's top running back in 2004.

Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Saddened by the reports on the passing of Cedric Benson. Weâve coached a lot of tough players but none were tougher than Cedric. He was a true spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family on this sad day. pic.twitter.com/6afR0AFiJW â Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) August 18, 2019

We mourn the passing of former @ChicagoBears, @Bengals RB Cedric Benson.



Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/SzPp1Rjxym â NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2019

Very sad day with the passing of Longhorn Legend Cedric Benson. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and our community of lettermen. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/7v7rJioFis â Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 18, 2019

Our condolences to the friends and family of former Bears running back Cedric Benson, our 4th overall Draft pick in 2005 and member of the 2006 NFC Champions team. pic.twitter.com/vz10iCyhYe â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 18, 2019