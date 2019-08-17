Inclement weather delays start of Chiefs-Steelers game

Kickoff for the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game Saturday night in Pittsburgh on the NFL Network has been delayed due to inclement weather.

Kickoff is now expected to be at 8:30 p.m. EST, according to the Steelers' Twitter account.

Roughly an hour before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. EST start of the Chiefs at Steelers Week 2 preseason game, officials began clearing the field and lower bowl at Heinz Field due to a chance of lightning.

The Heinz Field Twitter account tweeted, "Due to incoming weather, all fans should leave the seating area and move inside."

Not long after, rain commenced.