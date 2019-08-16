Dolphins QB Josh Rosen good, not great, in loss

The Miami Dolphins are still looking for an answer at quarterback. Josh Rosen's play Friday night may have only provided more questions.

In his first preseason start, Rosen came out on the road against the Buccaneers and did just enough; it just wasn't enough to position his team for the victory as they fell 16-14.

Rosen's lone quarter of playing time featured six series, which included two three-and-outs, a turnover on downs, and two scoring drives that ended with kicker Jason Sanders providing the points. The sixth ended with a punt after four plays but Rosen did show off his arm with a deep 22-yard pass to wideout Durham Smythe for a first down right before the two-minute warning.

"He was into the game," said Dolphins coach Brian Flores, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. "He was ready to go. I thought he did a good job in the huddle, getting the play calls in. I thought he played well from that standpoint.

"I would like to not see him take as many sacks; but I thought he threw the ball well, had some drops -- that didn't help him. But I thought overall, he played well."

Rosen would leave the field with a decent 102 yards on 10-of-18 completions but it was by no means an easy night for the 2018 10th overall pick.

He tasted turf three times for a total loss of 15 yards and had a number of receivers drop passes, notes that could be seen more as a knock to the group Rosen was playing with than the man himself. On top of a banged-up offensive line, starting-caliber talent like receiver DeVante Parker and running back Kenyan Drake were out of the lineup and not afforded the chance to play at least a few reps. But, regardless of who was out there, Rosen was just OK against the Bucs' first-team defense.

Following the game, Flores told the media he expects to start Ryan Fitzpatrick next week against the Jaguars. Throughout training camp, Flores has maintained that "Fitzmagic" would likely start to begin the season but acknowleged that Rosen has made great improvement. Fitzpatrick's play against the Bucs -- 3-for-9 for 20 yards -- may have helped to keep that battle wide open.

Ironically, QB Jake Rudock was almost the hero Friday, going 6-for-11 for 72 yards and leading a nearly game-winning TD drive, but, when it boils down to it, this battle between Rosen and Fitzpatrick could come down to the wire.