Cowboys WR Amari Cooper dealing with heel strain

While Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper has been at practice, he has not been practicing.

Cooper's absence comes as he has been dealing with a heel strain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon.

Working to return soon, Cooper has not been ruled out for the preseason, Rapoport added.

Along with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, Cooper is seeking a new contract with the Cowboys. Like Prescott, he has chosen to attend training camp, though has been noticeably absent from practice drills.

Dallas acquired Cooper mid-season in 2018 via trade with the Oakland Raiders. Cooper's addition sparked the Cowboys and his production from Oakland to Dallas impressively increased en route to aiding his new team to a NFC East title.

The Cowboys have three preseason games remaining, beginning Saturday night with a game in Hawaii against the Rams. Cooper has made the trip with the team to the 50th state.