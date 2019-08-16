Roundup: Ziggy Ansah return slowed by groin injury

Ziggy Ansah's days in Detroit and his 2018 season ended with a trip to injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

Ansah's comeback bid with the Seattle Seahawks took a hit this week with a new injury to his groin, coach Pete Carroll told the media on Friday.

Carroll characterized it as a minor setback, but the defensive end sustained a groin injury in workouts four days prior. Though not a major issue, it will take a little time to get back.

Here is other news we're monitoring Friday:

1. It will likely be quite some time before cornerback Robert Alford plays an official game for the Arizona Cardinals.

A day after Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury said Alford would miss an extended amount of time in the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source, that Alford suffered a tibia fracture and could come off injured reserve in the second half of the upcoming season.

Rapoport added the timetable is an early one for Alford, who played his first six seasons with the Falcons.

The Cardinals signed Alford to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million in February, not long after he had been released by Atlanta.

A likely starter at corner for the Cardinals, Alford's injury is another blow to a secondary that will also start the season without Patrick Peterson for six games due to suspension. Byron Murphy and Tramaine Brock are expected to compete for playing time in Alford's absence.

2. Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee is day-to-day with a rib injury, Rapoport reported, per a source. Kazee did not suffer a fracture.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Alfred Blue suffered an ankle sprain, Rapoport reported, via a source.

4. The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed outside linebacker Josh Smith and waived OLB James Folston on Friday.

5. Indianapolis Colts receiver Daurice Fountain was released from the hospital on Friday, coach Frank Reich told the media, and will undergo surgery after breaking and dislocating his ankle on Thursday.

6. The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed linebacker Donald Payne. Payne played the previous two seasons with the Jaguars.

7. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's had a sore knee, is also battling an ankle injury.

8. The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Quinten Rollins to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday. In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured cornerback Greg Mabin. Rollins was a Packers second-round draft pick in 2015 and made 15 starts from 2015-2017 before spending 2018 on injured reserve.

9. The Cincinnati Bengals placed guard Christian Westerman on the exempt/left squad list. The 26-year-old offensive lineman has decided to retire. Westerman was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and started two of 16 games played for Cincinnati.