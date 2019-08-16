Cards' Robert Alford (tibia) could miss half of season

It's likely to be quite some time before cornerback Robert Alford plays an official game for the Arizona Cardinals.

A day after Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury said Alford would miss an extended amount of time in the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source, that Alford suffered a tibia fracture and could come off injured reserve in the second half of the upcoming season.

Rapoport added the timetable is an early one for Alford, who played his first six seasons with the Falcons.

The Cardinals signed Alford to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million in February, not long after he had been released by Atlanta.

A likely starter at corner for the Cardinals, Alford's injury is another blow to the secondary, which will also be without Patrick Peterson, due to a suspension, to start the season. In Alford's absence, Byron Murphy and Tramaine Brock are likely to get a chance to step up.