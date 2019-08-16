Jets' Sam Darnold impressive so far in preseason

Three drives is all the action Sam Darnold has seen in a pair of preseason games.

Darnold has impressed in that limited time, though.

Heading into his sophomore season with the New York Jets, Darnold has impressed under the August lights, compiling a two-game line of 9 of 12 for 114 yards with a pair of scoring drives.

In Thursday evening's 22-10 victory against the Falcons, Darnold and the Jets marched 66 yards for six on the game's opening drive. Darnold was 5 for 7 for 47 yards with a big 21-yard gainer to Robby Anderson keying the march.

"I thought that first drive was really good," Darnold said during a mid-game interview on the CBS broadcast. "We had a really good rhythm going, good tempo."

Darnold came on down the stretch of his 2018 rookie season under first-year coach Adam Gase and seems to have continued his individual momentum while getting comfortable in the new system.

Sure, it's just the preseason, but the former first-rounder has been impressive thus far and has his teammates confident in the direction they're headed.

"I think the sky is the limit," Anderson said via the team website. "I think what we build and what we do is going to speak for itself. The work he puts in is going to be on display."