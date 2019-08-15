Antonio Brown 'very close' to returning to practice

Antonio Brown isn't far from a return.

Despite a frostbitten foot and helmet issues, Brown is "very close to practicing," per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Raiders will make a decision on Saturday to determine if he will practice.

Brown rejoined the team on Tuesday after dealing with the foot injury and grievance with the NFL over his unapproved helmet.

The former Steeler was seen on the field in uniform (helmet and all!) prior to the Raiders' preseason game on Thursday night vs. the Cardinals.