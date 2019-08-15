Aaron Rodgers (tight back) misses preseason debut

Our first glimpse of Aaron Rodgers taking live snaps in Matt LaFleur's offense will have to wait at least another week.

Rodgers is being held out of Green Bay's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens due to back tightness, per the team. Sitting the Packers signal-caller is considered a "precaution."

Rodgers did not play in Green Bay's first preseason game last week against the Houston Texans. DeShone Kizer started instead and played the whole first half.

The Packers' plan, before Thursday's update, was to play Rodgers for about a quarter against Baltimore.

If Rodgers does not play next week either against the Oakland Raiders, then the Packers QB's first start under his new head coach will come in the season opener against the Chicago Bears.