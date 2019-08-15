Frank Caliendo dusts off Gruden impression for Raiders

  • By Nick Toney
Get ready for a double helping of Jon Gruden on the next episode of 'Hard Knocks.'

The Raiders brought in comedian Frank Caliendo, who tweeted that he broke out his amazing Gruden impression in front of the entire team.

Even Gruden must admit this is a spot-on Chucky.

Silver and Black legends are truly Caliendo's bread and butter. His John Madden impression landed him on the scene; his Gruden is almost worthy of the Raiders Ring of Honor.

Listen to Caliendo in this ESPN mock QB Camp. Look at the teeth, the eyes, and the eyebrows. This is a Gruden impression that demanded its own HBO cameo.

Next Tuesday's episode can't come soon enough. Knock on wood if you're with me.

