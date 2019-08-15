DDFP: Dak's contract situation & all-time greatest Jaguars

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Maurice Jones-Drew before Week 2 of the preseason begins! The duo kibitzes about MJD's short summer vacation and what's happening in Dallas with Dak Prescott's contract demands (8:45). Next, Shek asks Maurice if he agrees with the Jaguars placing him 4th all-time on their list of the franchise's best players (21:15). Lastly, Shek and Eddie Spaghetti recap MJD's visit and pick their own surprise team for 2019 (27:38).

