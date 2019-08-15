Roundup: Lions take DT Damon Harrison off NFI

Snacks is back.

The Detroit Lions took defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison off the active/Non-football Injury list Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The team later confirmed the news.

The Lions placed Snacks on the active/NFI list after he reported to the start of training camp. He skipped the previous offseason workouts, including mandatory minicamp in June. Detroit will likely bring him back into action slowly ahead of Week 1.

There was never a doubt he'd come off NFI before the start of the season. Getting the veteran gap-destroyer back healthy is one more step towards Matt Patricia having his full defensive arsenal ready to deploy.

Here's other NFL news we're tracking on Thursday:

1. Long-time Chargers veteran defensive tackle Corey Liuget is visiting the Cardinals today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. One of the top free agents available, he had previous visits with the Giants, Jaguars and Seahawks, but has been patient about a landing spot, Rapoport added.