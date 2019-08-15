Chris Godwin not focusing on 1,000-yard season

Chris Godwin almost had a 1,000-yard season in 2018 despite being buried on the depth chart at times behind Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries. Now, he's poised to blast through that barrier.

The 23-year-old gobbled up 59 catches for 842 yards in 16 games with just five starts in 2018. With Jackson and Humphries gone, Godwin is set to be Evans' every-down running-mate. For a player with impeccable route-running, vice-grip hands, and plus athleticism, the third-year pro should make every list of potential blow-up candidates.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football Thursday, Godwin sounded like 1,000 yards this season was almost a given.

"I'm excited about this season," he said. "I'm excited about what the season could bring for myself. I'm excited about what the season could bring for the team. I feel like, if I go and do what I need to do, obviously as a receiver I feel like our goals could be over 1,000 yards. I feel like I could have been there last year. So, me just trying to get to that point, I think that me doing that will really help our team. I'm coming in every day just trying to work, trying to be the best receiver I can be. I know I have a lot of room to grow, but I think that's the exciting thing. From what I've done so far I can still grow so much higher."

Godwin has been pegged as a key under Bruce Arians since the coach jumpstarted the hype train back in March, saying the receiver can be a 100-catch player.

Since then, Godwin hasn't disappointed.

This week during joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, the wideout has made several highlight-reel plays.

Exhibit A:

For the record, the above catch came against Xavien Howard, a 2018 second-team All-Pro and highest-paid corner in the NFL.

The reason Godwin didn't bust down the 1,000-yard barrier last year wasn't for talent, but opportunity. He boasted three 100-yard tilts last season, including two in his five starts, and chipped in seven touchdowns. With an ability to high-point the ball and make contested catches in close quarters, Godwin is the type of receiver who can make plays even when covered and remain a threat in the red zone.

The bar for Godwin isn't 1,000 yards. It's higher than that mark.