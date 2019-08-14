Travis Kelce: Speedy WRs allow Chiefs to do 'anything'

Andy Reid has plenty of offensive toys to play with heading into the 2019 campaign, most of them boasting blazing speed.

The Kansas City Chiefs' top four wideouts Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and rookie Mecole Hardman can all chug and stress a defense at every level. Tight end Travis Kelce, no plodding horse himself, sees the speed opening up the entire offense.

"Anything we want to do,'' Kelce said when asked what the speedsters allow the offense accomplish, per ESPN. "You name it. We've got 4.2, 4.3, maybe 4.1. I don't know what Tyreek runs now. Who knows? We've got guys that can absolutely fly all over the field. Speed kills in this game. If you've got it, you're in the advantage.

"We're taking it up a level (from) years past. You can just tell from the coaches' excitement to their attention to detail to how guys are reacting to their coaching. This team is going to be awesome. We're going to have a lot of fun on the offensive side of the ball."

Reid sits among the best at utilizing his talent all over the field to frustrate defenses before and after the snap. K.C.'s speed has been noticeable during three weeks of training camp and during the first week of the preseason when Hardman blew past defenders on a backfield toss for a TD.

With MVP Patrick Mahomes slinging the rock, the Chiefs' offense boasts endless ways to torture defenses vertically and horizontally in 2019.

"I can't, honestly," Mahomes said when asked whether he could imagine a faster receiving group. "We've got guys that can roll, guys that really stretch the field. It really makes my job a lot easier. We're able to stretch the field vertically and horizontally. You can either take the deep pass and throw it like that or throw it out in the flat and these guys can all take it 70 yards to the house.

"Adding Mecole and having Sammy back healthy this year is even going to help more. Defenses have to really pick and choose which matchups they want to take ... We look at the matchups and trust that the receivers are going to win."