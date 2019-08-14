What to watch for in early Week 2 preseason games

The second week of preseason football is here and every team is taking the field! The first eight games take place Thursday and Friday, including one that will be broadcast live on NFL Network. This week will give us our first look in 2019 at Aaron Rodgers, second look at Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones, and more Nathan Peterman. Here's what else to watch out for on Thursday and Friday (all times Eastern):

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday, 7 p.m. ET)

Eagles: Miles Sanders

Sanders, the Eagles' second-rounder this season, was -- and still is -- expected to start at running back. But if he looks like he did in his debut (three carries for three yards), he could be forced to share the workload more evenly. He needs a strong performance to reassert himself as the top dog.

Jaguars: Points

This is a simple request -- I just want to see something out of the offense. Last week, the Jags' offense compiled 112 total yards in a 29-0 loss to Baltimore. Not exactly the performance that new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo wanted in his debut.

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)

Jets: Who plays cornerback?

Cornerback always looked like the weakest link in the Jets' defense, but injuries have made that abundantly clear. Starter Trumaine Johnson suffered a hamstring injury Sunday and his replacement Kyron Brown left Monday with another hamstring problem. Star safety Jamal Adams is even offering to play corner, so keep an eye on how this group plays vs. Atlanta.

Falcons: Who wants to back up Devonta Freeman?

Tevin Coleman, the Falcons' four-year backup and spot starter, is now a 49er, but no one has stepped up in his absence yet. Four backs got carries in the opener, but Ito Smith -- who was No. 2 on the initial depth chart -- had just seven yards on four carries. Between Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison, someone needs to emerge behind Freeman, who played only two games last season.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)

Bengals: Jordan Ellis

I know what you're thinking. Who is Jordan Ellis? Well, with Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard out last week, the undrafted rookie made a statement, leading Cincy in rushing (three carries, 11 yards) and receiving (five catches, 44 yards and a touchdown). Ellis still isn't a guarantee to make the roster, but he was one of the few bright spots in the Bengals' 21-point loss to the Chiefs.

Redskins: How does Dwayne Haskins respond?

Haskins had some bright spots in his debut, but was remembered for his two interceptions. He's behind in the battle with Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, but the first step to catching up is a good performance Thursday. He doesn't need to be spectacular -- just put together a solid, turnover-free night.

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)

Packers: Aaron Rodgers' debut

This is our first taste of Rodgers in Matt LaFleur's offense. The rookie head coach announced Tuesday that his quarterback would play "a quarter or so" versus the Ravens. Rodgers only played one preseason series last year and hasn't played more than three total drives in a preseason since 2015, so this will be a big change.

Ravens: More throws from Lamar Jackson

Jackson was sharp (4 of 6, 59 yards and a touchdown) in his three drives last week, as he exited with a 10-0 lead. This is another step in his progression as an NFL quarterback. Preseason is the time to work on his passing, and there should be more of that this week.

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (Thursday, 8 p.m.)

Raiders: Nathan Peterman?

Peterman's interception records are well-known, but he might be finding a new life with Jon Gruden. He didn't throw any picks versus the Rams last week, and he completed 9 of 12 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. The most impressive part of the game was his 50-yard scramble. Let's see if he can do it again and snag the Raiders' backup job from Mike Glennon.

Cardinals: Kyler Murray!

That one drive last week was fun, but I want more. He didn't have any rushing attempts and his longest completion was 14 yards. Murray understandably won't play a ton of preseason snaps, but two or three drives and some different looks at the top pick would be ideal.

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Bills: Quarterback-receiver chemistry

Two of Josh Allen's top targets this season -- Cole Beasley and John Brown -- are new. They are upgrades over what Allen had in his rookie season, but seeing him connect with these receivers will be key. He targeted each of them twice in the preseason opener (2 of 4, 23 yards).

Panthers: D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel

The hype surrounding the Panthers' young wideout duo this summer has been heavy. Moore and Samuel were held out of Carolina's preseason opener, so it'll be interesting to see if the hype carries over to their preseason debuts, should those happen Friday.

Chicago Bears at New York Giants (Friday, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Bears: David Montgomery

Unlike fellow rookie Miles Sanders, Montgomery impressed in his debut (rushing touchdown, three receptions). Tarik Cohen is guaranteed to have a role in the offense, but Montgomery is pushing for snaps with his strong training camp and preseason. Keep an eye on the rookie in his second showing.

Giants: Daniel Jones' encore

Speaking of rookies looking for a repeat performance, look no further than the other side of the MetLife Stadium on Friday night. Jones' debut was cut short due to lightning, but he flashed his potential on the field in his lone drive (perfect passer rating and a touchdown). Can he do it again? And can he change his coach and owner's mind about the starting job?

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Dolphins: Kalen Ballage

The easy answer is Josh Rosen versus Ryan Fitzpatrick, but this backfield competition is just as juicy. Ballage and Kenyan Drake were listed as co-starters on the initial depth chart, but Ballage has been favored at most practices so far. Ballage got six carries to Drake's four in the opener, and Drake was seen in a walking boot at practice Wednesday, so his status is unclear. Ballage could separate himself with a big game.

Buccaneers: Peyton Barber vs. Ronald Jones

Basically, just pay close attention to the running backs in this game. Barber and Jones are different backs and both will likely have a role, with the former bringing power and the latter bringing speed. How the Bucs integrate these two into Bruce Arians' offense could determine Tampa Bay's fate in 2019.