Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake spotted in walking boot

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot at Wednesday's practice.

Drake is sitting out of joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per multiple reporters on the scene, after suffering an injury on Tuesday.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that despite the walking boot, Drake's injury isn't considered structural.

It's unclear at this stage how long the injury could keep Drake out of practice, or whether the Dolphins are simply being cautious with the running back.

Drake has been splitting carries with second-year back Kalen Ballage. Any significant time missed by Drake would give Ballage the backfield edge heading into the season opener.