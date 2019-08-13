DDFP: The Recipe for the Perfect 2019 Season

Dave Dameshek is first joined in Studio 66 by our old pal, Maurice Jones-Drew! MJD gives us his take on the Antonio Brown helmet scenario (3:38) and a surprise team he thinks could be a contender this season (10:50). Next up, Handsome Hank returns (15:50) from his England vacation to dive into a bunch of topics including Shek's wedding (18:40), grossest things in sports (33:10) and what needs to happen to make the perfect NFL season (48:48).

