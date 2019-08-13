Aaron Rodgers to play 'a quarter or so' at Ravens

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers starters will get in some preseason work this week versus the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that Rodgers and the rest of the starting groups on both sides of the ball would play "a quarter or so" depending on how things shake out, per ESPN.com.

Rodgers sat out the Packers preseason opener, but needing an immersion in LaFleur's new offense, the quarterback is likely to play more than in the past under Mike McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers preseason participation last four years:

2018: Week 2, 1 series, 2-of-4 passing, 1 TD

2017: Week 2, 1 series, 6-of-8 passing, 1 TD

2017: Week 3, 2 series, 3-of-5 passing

2016: Week 3, 2 series (stretched one play into the second quarter) 6-of-9 passing, TD

2015: Week 1, 3 series (all in first quarter), 11-of-19 passing

2015: Week 2, 2 series, 4-of-5 passing

It's now on LaFleur to balance getting Rodgers and the rest of the starters -- especially on offense -- reps to grow chemistry in the new scheme while limiting injury risk.