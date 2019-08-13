Bucs sign former Pro Bowl safety Darian Stewart

Safety has hardly been a harmless position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With a dearth of healthy options at the position, the Bucs signed one-time Pro Bowler Darian Stewart on Tuesday, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed.

Stewart was a starter in the Denver Broncos defensive backfield the last four seasons -- in 2018 as a free safety and the previous three as a strong safety.

Across a nine-year career, Stewart has played 130 games with 91 starts, playing for the St. Louis Rams, Ravens and Broncos. He earned a 2016 Pro Bowl trip when he tallied 68 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defensed and he was also a starter on the Broncos' 2015 Super Bowl championship squad.

Stewart, 31, will be looked on to provide an immediate relief to a safety position that has been jinxed by a relentless string of injuries. Safeties D'Cota Dixon and Orion Stewart have already been placed on injured reserve by Tampa Bay. Justin Evans, a starter last season, is on the active/physically unable to perform list. Rookie Mike Edwards is out with a hamstring strain following a start against the Steelers in the preseason opener. Kentrell Brice left the Steelers game with an ankle injury, though he's still practicing. And on and on it has gone for Tampa Bay.

Stewart will join rookies Micah Abernathy and John Battle, who were signed this week, as they look to rescue a troubled position for the Bucs and stay healthy, above all else.

In a corresponding move with Stewart's signing, rookie defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo was waived.

