Antonio Brown expected to rejoin Raiders Tuesday

After Antonio Brown had his grievance regarding his old helmet denied, the Oakland Raiders receiver is ready to return to training camp in Napa.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that Brown is expected to rejoin the Raiders today, per sources informed of the situation.

Pro Football Talk first reported the development.

Brown has been away from the team for more than a week dealing with his foot injury and helmet complaint.

As Pelissero cautioned, nothing is ever certain when it comes to Brown, so he could still change his mind at the last minute and dash the expectations.

After losing his bid to wear a helmet that is more than 10 years old, however, Brown has little recourse left with that particular gripe.

Once he returns, attention will turn back to Brown's frostbitten feet. How soon he will actually hit the practice will depend on the recovery timetable.

NFL Network's Mike Silver noted in his reporting about the helmet issue that the headwear grievance had more to do with keeping Brown off the practice field than the foot trouble. If Brown reports to the Raiders and is right back at practice, you could take that as confirmation.

Any work Brown is able to get in during the remaining training camp practices and preseason is a bonus. At this point, he appears set to be ready for Week 1, which was always the goal.