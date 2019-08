A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- bring you all of the latest news around the NFL including the latest update with Antonio Brown and the Raiders (5:03) and an in-depth kicker roundup you can't get anywhere else (10:34). Plus, the heroes go through all of the winners and losers of Preseason Week 1 (25:19).

