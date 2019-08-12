Jets' Jamal Adams open to CB shift amid injuries

Jamal Adams is one of the NFL's best safeties, but it sounds like the New York Jets star would be open to a change.

Now, it remains to be seen how legitimate Adams' comments are but, given how the Jets' secondary has been decimated by injuries recently, it makes sense that he says he would entertain a position shift.

"If they need me to go to corner, I'll go to corner," Adams said Monday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I'm dead serious."

The best ability, of course, is availability, something the Jets have lacked specifically at cornerback throughout camp. Projected starter Trumaine Johnson is currently dealing with a hamstring injury sustained in Sunday's practice session.

Coach Adam Gase does remain optimistic about Johnson's long-term outlook, though, saying, "I don't think it will be months, but, I mean, we'll see. It's week-to-week right now. It'll be about how his body responds to the rehab."

Johnson, along with Darryl Roberts and former Falcon Brian Poole, was one of the team's go-to corners to begin camp. Poole played a full season in 2018 and set career-highs in interceptions and sacks (3) while Roberts signed a three-year extension after a solid third year with the team.

The team had a chance to bring back starter Morris Claiborne but decided to look elsewhere, a decision that stands out even more these days. In addition to Johnson's setback, the team cut Derrick Jones on August 10 and saw undrafted rookie Kyron Brown leave Monday's practice with an injury.

Still, the Jets have to march on and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will have to do his best to make up for the deficiencies. Gase believes this could bring the best out of his team.

"I don't look at it like that," he shared. "This is a great opportunity for a lot of guys. Somebody has to step up and make a name for themselves."