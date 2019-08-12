NFL Fantasy Live: Preseason Week 1 overreactions

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in studio together to record a brand new Fantasy Live podcast! The trio gets into the news of the day such as Antonio Brown refusing to play over a helmet dispute and the Texans trading for Duke Johnson (3:05). Next up, the guys played some 'Overreaction Theater' for Week 1 of the Preseason by reacting to big games from Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray and some duds by Dwayne Haskins and Darrell Henderson (20:38). Finally, MG, Fabs, Graham and Eddie Spaghetti rounded out the show with some rankings of Taco Bell menu items (44:35).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: