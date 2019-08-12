Coaches get initial challenge of PI rule in Week 1

NFL coaches got to test the league's new pass interference challenge rule during the first week of the preseason. The strikeout percentage was high.
Fifteen challenge flags were thrown through Week 1 of the preseason (including the Hall of Fame Game) and only one was overturned, (6.7 percent), per NFL Research.
There were 35 pass interference calls made in the 17 games. Coaches challenged six of them. None were overturned. Coaches challenged nine plays on which no flag was thrown for pass interference. One was overturned.
The only reversal through Preseason Week 1 came in the game between the Giants and Jets, when no flag was thrown. PI was enforced after challenge.
Pass Interference Challenges Through 2019 Preseason Week 1:
DEN vs ATL: PI called, 3:25 in 2nd Quarter; Call Upheld
IND at BUF: PI called, 2:33 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld
IND at BUF: No PI called, 7:50 in 4th Quarter; Call Upheld
NYJ at NYG: No PI called, 9:01 in 3rd Quarter; Call Reversed
JAX at BAL: No PI called, 8:35 in 1st Quarter; Call Upheld
NE at DET: No PI called, 3:07 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld
CAR at CHI: No PI called, 11:49 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld
HOU at GB: No PI called, 3:49 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld
DEN at SEA: PI called, 4:22 in 4th Quarter; Call Upheld
TB at PIT: PI Called, 3:16 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld
MIN at NO: No PI called, 8:03 in 1st Quarter; Call Upheld
MIN at NO: PI called, 4:41 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld
CIN at KC: No PI called, 3:39 in 4th Quarter; Call Upheld
LAR at OAK: No PI called, 7:35 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld
DAL at SF: PI called, 1:45 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld
The low rate of reversed calls suggests that the replay review will require a high bar to change the calls on the field. We'll continue to track this trend through the preseason as coaches get more comfortable with the new rule, and we gear up for Week 1 of the 2019 campaign.