Coaches get initial challenge of PI rule in Week 1

NFL coaches got to test the league's new pass interference challenge rule during the first week of the preseason. The strikeout percentage was high.

Fifteen challenge flags were thrown through Week 1 of the preseason (including the Hall of Fame Game) and only one was overturned, (6.7 percent), per NFL Research.

There were 35 pass interference calls made in the 17 games. Coaches challenged six of them. None were overturned. Coaches challenged nine plays on which no flag was thrown for pass interference. One was overturned.

The only reversal through Preseason Week 1 came in the game between the Giants and Jets, when no flag was thrown. PI was enforced after challenge.

Pass Interference Challenges Through 2019 Preseason Week 1:

DEN vs ATL: PI called, 3:25 in 2nd Quarter; Call Upheld

IND at BUF: PI called, 2:33 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld

IND at BUF: No PI called, 7:50 in 4th Quarter; Call Upheld

NYJ at NYG: No PI called, 9:01 in 3rd Quarter; Call Reversed

JAX at BAL: No PI called, 8:35 in 1st Quarter; Call Upheld

NE at DET: No PI called, 3:07 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld

CAR at CHI: No PI called, 11:49 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld

HOU at GB: No PI called, 3:49 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld

DEN at SEA: PI called, 4:22 in 4th Quarter; Call Upheld

TB at PIT: PI Called, 3:16 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld

MIN at NO: No PI called, 8:03 in 1st Quarter; Call Upheld

MIN at NO: PI called, 4:41 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld

CIN at KC: No PI called, 3:39 in 4th Quarter; Call Upheld

LAR at OAK: No PI called, 7:35 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld

DAL at SF: PI called, 1:45 in 3rd Quarter; Call Upheld

The low rate of reversed calls suggests that the replay review will require a high bar to change the calls on the field. We'll continue to track this trend through the preseason as coaches get more comfortable with the new rule, and we gear up for Week 1 of the 2019 campaign.