Rishard Matthews announces NFL retirement

Rishard Matthews is done with the NFL.

The veteran receiver announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday.

"It was cool being a professional football player and getting to play a kid's game for work," Matthews wrote. "I will always be a fan of the best sport in the world but for me, that kid's game no longer exist[s]."

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Saturday the team terminated Matthews' contract after landing with the squad in mid-June.

Thus ends an odd journey to the end of the wideout's seven-year career with the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.

After two stellar seasons with the Titans in 2016 and 2017, Matthews forced his way out of Tennessee after three games in 2018 due to his reduced role in the offense. The 29-year-old latched on with the New York Jets for five games but caught just two passes for 13 yards.

For his career, Matthews caught 230 passes for 3,160 yards and 21 touchdowns.