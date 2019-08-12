Roundup: Jaguars' Cam Robinson (ACL) off PUP list

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have starting left tackle Cam Robinson back at practice for the first time this summer.

Coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday that Robinson is off the physically unable to perform list and will be on the practice field today.

Robinson tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2018 campaign and has been out since. He'll be limited to walkthroughs and individual drills as the team brings him back slowly ahead of the regular season.

The news of the 23-year-old's return comes after Marrone said this weekend the Jags were preparing to start the season without their starting left tackle.

"We just can't get them over the hump," Marrone said Saturday of Robinson and injured receiver Marqise Lee.

Robinson apparently leaped over the hump days later. Marrone said Monday he couldn't explain the turnaround in Robinson's recovery since he made those comments.

"Hey, you take it," Marrone said. "It's like when you're walking on the street and you see $20. You pick it up, right? No one's around, you pick it up, you put it in your pocket, you're happy about it, you move on."

Getting Robinson back is a big boon for Nick Foles and the rest of the offense. Josh Wells and Cedric Ogbuehi were splitting reps with the starter out. There is no question Robinson is an upgrade on either backup option. The hope now is that Robinson progresses and is ready for the season opener on Sept. 8 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Other news we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports former Miami Dolphins tackle Sam Young is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, per a source informed of the situation. The 49ers placed Shon Coleman on injured reserve after suffering a fractured fibula and dislocated right ankle.

2. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is back at practice after dealing with groin tightness.

3. The Tennessee Titans announced they have added linebacker James Folston and released linebacker Jordan Williams.

4. The Indianapolis Colts will take part in joint practices this week with the Browns, leading up to the teams' game on Saturday, but quarterback Andrew Luck will not take part in the practices, coach Frank Reich told the media on Monday. Reich added that rookie receiver Parris Campbell (hamstring) had a minor setback on Sunday in rehab.

5. Former Raiders and Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist is working out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Rapoport reported.