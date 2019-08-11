Cardinals COO Ron Minegar arrested for DUI

Arizona Cardinals executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Minegar was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a Chandler Police Department report.

Minegar was stopped at around 11:30 p.m. PT in the area of Pecos Rd. and Arizona Ave. in Chandler, Arizona, for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane, according to the report. Further investigation resulted in his arrest for DUI. The Cardinals COO was later cited and released.

"Ron Minegar's actions last night are inexcusable," the Cardinals said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself. According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences."

Minegar is entering his 20th season with the Cardinals organization. The 60-year-old is "responsible for developing the club's annual strategic plan and overseeing all aspects of the Cardinals business operations," per the team's website.

Minegar's arrest comes just over a year after Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was arrested in Chandler for extreme DUI. Keim pled guility to the charge. The Cardinals suspended the GM for five weeks and fined him $200,000.