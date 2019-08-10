Darius Philon arrested on aggravated assault charge

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Philon was arrested on Friday in Phoenix with one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to documents obtained by NFL.com via the Phoenix Police Department.

The details of the arrest are unknown at this time.

The Cardinals issued the following statement on the matter:

"We are aware of the situation and very serious allegations involving Darius Philon. We have informed the National Football League as required by the league's Personal Conduct Policy and will comment further when appropriate."

Philon, who signed a two-year contract in March, started in Thursday night's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had one combined tackle.

