What we learned from Raiders' win over Rams

The first week of preseason play is wrapping up on Saturday night with a triple-header that featured three reigning division champions -- the Chiefs, Rams and Cowboys -- and a trio of squads looking for turnarounds -- the Bengals, Raiders and 49ers. Here's what we learned as Week 1 preseason competition concluded.

1. There's certainly no shortage of storylines as it relates to the Raiders, but ever since they shipped Khalil Mack to the Bears, improving a woefully ineffective pass rush has been a priority. No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell got the start in his debut Saturday and was relatively absent of any impact, making one tackle, though it was an important third-down stop of a scrambling Brandon Allen. Fellow rookie rusher Maxx Crosby had a pair of tackles and looked promising overall, but was seen with a cast on his right hand. For the game, the Raiders had one sack -- delivered emphatically by returning starter Arden Key -- and three QB hits. Solving their pass-rush problem is still something the Raiders are endeavoring to figure out.

2. A former No. 3 overall pick, Blake Bortles took snaps under center for the first time in the NFL playing for a team other than the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was certainly a different look as Bortles got the start for the Rams and he's certainly still getting used to his new digs as he completed but three of his eight passes. Of course, it's just a sampling. A sampling was all there was to be had for rookie running back Darrell Henderson. Henderson has drawn some buzz during the offseason that he could contribute mightily with Todd Gurley's touches getting reined in. However, Henderson was unimpressive with 2.2 yards per six carries. Again, just a sampling of what the Rams offense can and will be, but the reserves on Saturday were far removed from the entertaining L.A. offensive fans have grown accustomed to over the last two years.

3. The Peterman, the myth, the legend. Nathan Peterman got his first action as a Raider on Saturday and was very much the most exciting part of a rather ho-hum game. Peterman brought the home crowd to its feet with a 50-yard run and he threw a touchdown pass. Overall, Peterman ran three times for 56 yards, completed 9-of-12 passes for 66 yards and a score, grew his legend and, in all seriousness, made a good argument for a spot on the Raiders roster -- especially considering second-stringer Mike Glennon threw a pair of picks.