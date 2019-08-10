Pederson: Eagles comfortable with two backup QBs

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be adding another quarterback any time soon.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson reaffirmed his stance Saturday that his team will move forward with two backup quarterbacks, Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson, in the wake of Nate Sudfeld's injury.

"There's really not a lot to be said about the quarterback position," Pederson told reporters. "We're very comfortable with the two we have. They are going to get a lot of work now these next several weeks obviously in practice. It's like any other position on our football team. If we see the need to add depth and value, we will, but at this time we're confident with the guys we have and moving forward."

Sudfeld underwent surgery Friday to repair his broken wrist, an injury sustained in the Eagles' preseason opener. While Pederson declined to provide an exact timeline for Sudfeld's return, he did state it is not a season-ending injury and the Eagles should "get him back soon."

Pederson was mum when asked about the team's plans should Sudfeld not be ready to go by the season opener and if the QB sustains more injuries.

"These are all things we look at," Pederson said. "We still got time. There's still three weeks of camp till we have to make those decisions. Obviously those are decisions that when we get closer we'll have to make."

Pederson has no current plans to change Carson Wentz's preseason plans.

"The plan is to get through today and get through this practice and go evaluate this practice and I'll worry about tomorrow, tomorrow."

Kessler signed with the team in May, one week after his release from the Jaguars. The Eagles selected Thorson in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. Both will have the opportunity for the remainder of camp to embrace additional workload.